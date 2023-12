It was a good Sunday for Trent Bray and the Oregon State Beavers as the program received a commitment on Sunday evening from 2024 JUCO Corner Amarion York.

York will come to Corvallis from Foothill Community College in Los Altos Hills, California. His commitment to the Beavers comes just a few weeks after an official visit to Corvallis, he is the 14th commitment in the Beavers' 2024 recruiting class with 10 of the 14 already signed. Three prior commitments in K Martin Connington, WR Eddie Freauff, and WR Malachi Durant did not sign during the early signing period.

He'll join prep signee Exodus Ayers as future members of the Beavers' secondary. York graduated from Foothills Community College this month and will enroll on campus in January.