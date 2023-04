PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft officially in the books, Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave is one of the top players available entering the second and third rounds on Friday afternoon...

The 6-foot-6, 253-pounder didn't hear his name called amongst the first 31 picks on Thursday evening, but, per ESPN, Musgrave is currently the fifth-best available prospect entering day two, and the second-best tight end, behind Notre Dame's Michael Mayer...

Utah's Dalton Kincaid was the lone TE selected in the first round as he went to Buffalo with the 26th overall pick...

The second round will begin Friday at 4 p.m. on ABC & ESPN...

