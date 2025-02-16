Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Move To 3-0 With Shutout Win Over Indiana

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Ethan Kleinschmit spun six hitless innings in his Oregon State debut to send the seventh-ranked Beavers to a 6-0 win over Indiana in front of a crowd of 3,498 Sunday at Surprise Stadium.

Kleinschmit ended his sixth and final inning by inducing a groundout and walked off the mound to a standing ovation from the Oregon State faithful. The transfer from Linn-Benton Community College ended his first Beaver outing by limiting Indiana to two walks with five strikeouts while facing one over the minimum.

He earned the win.

Kleinschmit was backed by Gavin Turley, who hit his first home run of the season in the third inning and ended the day 2-for-3 with four runs batted in. The long ball was the 34th of his career.

Turley opened the game’s scoring with a single to left in the first, then made it a 4-0 game with a towering opposite field three-run home run off Indiana starter Pete Haas two innings later.

Jacob Krieg extended the lead to 5-0 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth, then watched as Wilson Weber singled in a run on a fly ball to center.

Aiva Arquette paced the Beavwers with three hits as Oregon State tallied 11 as a club.

Wyatt Queen and Laif Palmer worked in relief of Kleinschmit, combining to limit the Hoosiers (0-3) to a hit with two walks and two strikeouts in three scoreless innings. Queen became the fifth Beaver pitcher to make his OSU debut in Surprise.

Haas took the loss for Indiana, allowing six hits and four runs in three innings of work.

The shutout marked the second in a row for Oregon State, which defeated UNLV, 16-0, in seven innings on Saturday. It’s the first back-to-back shutout for the Beavers since 2021 when defeating Santa Clara and Washington.

OSU improved to 7-0 all-time against Indiana, with three of the wins coming via shutouts.

Next Up

Oregon State continues action Monday against Xavier at Surprise Stadium. First pitch versus the Musketeers is slated for 1:05 p.m. PT (2:05 in Arizona). Catch the game live on Flo Baseball.

PC - Jerry Espinoza