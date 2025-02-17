Oregon State Football Adds Five To Staff

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: 2024 Review + 2025 Recap: DL | Beavers To Hire Cavanaugh As OL | Scouting Report: DE Nik Fisher | OL Coach Hotboard V1.0

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State football has made five staff additions for the 2025 season, it was announced Monday.

Mark Criner is joining the staff in a defensive quality control role while Mikey Jacobsen will be quality control on offense. Adam Klein joins the Beavers as an offensive graduate assistant and Nick Pickett on the defensive side of the ball. Additionally, Trevon Bradford is now an offensive graduate assistant after serving in a recruiting role for the Beavers.

Criner had been with Southern Miss as the program’s outside linebackers coach since 2021. His linebacking corps helped Southern Miss finish among the nation’s leaders in scoring defense, turnovers forced, sacks and tackles for loss during his four-year tenure.

Criner spent the 2020 season with Seattle of the XFL, and previous was a defensive analyst for Tulane in 2019. He was also the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator for the Atlanta Legends in 2019. He’s also spent time as a defensive analyst at LSU (2018), the defensive coordinator at CSU-Pueblo (2017) and the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Rhode Island (2016).

He is no stranger to the Pacific Northwest, also serving as the assistant head coach at defensive coordinator at Idaho from 2007-12 and was on staff at Portland State from 1993-99.

MORE: Joshua Gray To NFL Combine | Kyle DeVan Hired By Bears | Scouting Report: OLB Bleu Dantzler | 2024 Recap + 2025 Preview: RB | Robb Akey Joins Staff | Film Room: RB Skyler Jackson

Jacobsen comes to Corvallis from UCLA, joining the Bruins’ staff in 2021. He spent four seasons as a graduate assistant, going to Pasadena from Utah, where he worked primarily with the team’s wide receivers.

Klein had been at Temple since 2018, first as a player, then transitioning to a staff role. He was most recently a graduate assistant for the Owls working with the team’s offensive line.

As a player, he was a team captain and started all five seasons of his career. He played all five offensive line positions and became the program’s first five-time letterwinner.

Pickett, a Los Angeles native, played in 45 games over four seasons at Oregon. He made 166 tackles as a safety, adding two interceptions and 12 pass deflections.

Bradford will be in his third season on the Oregon State staff in 2025. He’s spent the past two seasons in the recruiting office, and as an assistant director last year.

An Oregon City native, he played in 52 games for the Beavers, starting 29. He caught 151 passes for 1,904 yards and 19 touchdowns. His 1,904 yards rank 10th for a career at Oregon State and the 151 receptions are tied for 10th.

The appointments are contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes.

OSU Athletics