Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Bash Past Xavier

SURPRISE, Ariz. – Jacob Krieg homered twice and drove in seven runs to pace seventh-ranked Oregon State to an 18-6 win over Xavier in the Beavers’ final game at Surprise Stadium on Monday.

Krieg hit a first-inning grand slam, walked with the bases loaded in the second and hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning. He now has a team-leading three home runs and nine RBI on the season.

The Beavers scored five in the first, five again in the second and never looked back. The offense tallied 19 hits and seven walks en route to Oregon State’s fourth win of the season.

Krieg, Easton Talt and Trent Caraway all had three hits to lead the Beavers while Bryce Hubbard and Canon Reeder posted two apiece. Reeder drove in four runs, spotlighted by a two-run single in the seventh.

Six of the Beavers’ 19 hits went for extra bases, with Caraway, Martin Serrano and Paul Vazquez doubling and Tyce Peterson tripling in the win.

Kellan Oakes started for the Beavers, and did not figure in the decision after scattering three hits and two runs with four strikeouts in four innings. The win went to Drew Talavs, who struck out five in just two innings of relief.

Xavier’s Nick Boyle worked just 1/3 of an inning, taking the loss after allowing three hits and five runs.

Next Up

Oregon State takes on Houston Wednesday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas. Note, this game has been moved to an 11 a.m. PT (1 p.m. in Texas) start due to expected low temperatures later in the day. The game will be streamed at Peak Event.

OSU Athletics

PC - Jerry Espinoza