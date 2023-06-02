PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

BATON ROUGE, La. – Micah McDowell and Gavin Turley each homered, driving in six runs apiece, to pace Oregon State to an 18-2 win over Sam Houston in the Beavers’ NCAA Regional opener Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.

McDowell went deep in the first and Turley’s long ball came in the seventh as Oregon State hit four home runs as a team, setting the program’s single-game record for postseason play. Mason Guerra followed up McDowell’s first-inning home run with a solo shot of his own, and Mikey Kane hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

McDowell’s served as the game-winner after Sam Houston jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first.

Trent Sellers took the offensive support, and retired 20 consecutive batters after allowing three first-inning hits. He exited after issuing an eighth-inning walk, the Bearkats’ first baserunner since the first inning. Sellers struck out five in a season-long 7 1/3 innings for his seventh win of the season.

McDowell and Travis Bazzana each recorded four hits to pace the Beavers, who rapped out 22, equaling a postseason record set originally in 2005 against St. John’s.

Every Oregon State (40-18 overall) starter recorded at least one hit, with seven of the nine posting two or more. Turley and Garret Forrester each posted three apiece, with the former doubling twice. Guerra, Brady Kasper and Kyle Dernedde all finished with two.

Coltin Atkinson took the loss for Sam Houston (38-24), allowing 11 hits and eight runs in three innings. He is 9-5 on the year.

Oregon State takes on host LSU Saturday night in a game slated to start at 6 p.m. PT (8 p.m. in Louisiana). Broadcast information will be announced at a later time.

- Oregon State reached the 40-win plateau for the second consecutive season and for the 11th time in program history. Every 40-win season has come since 2005.

- Oregon State’s four home runs set a single-game NCAA postseason record for the Beavers, who had hit three three times, most recently against Vanderbilt last season.

- The game marked the first ever meeting between the Beavers and Bearkats.

- Oregon State played its fifth game in Baton Rouge. OSU went 2-2 in the 2012 Baton Rouge Regional.

- Turley, Kane, Kasper, Sellers, Braden Boisvert and Victor Quinn made their NCAA postseason debuts.

- Turley batted in the fifth spot of the lineup for just the second time this season. His first was March 26 against California.

- Bazzana extended his hit streak to 12 games by singling to open the Beavers’ half of the first.

- Guerra went deep for the second consecutive game after homering against Arizona State in the Pac-12 Tournament finale on June 2. It marked the fourth time this season he’s homered in back-to-back games.

- Kane’s third-inning home run was his first since May 19 against Western Carolina.

- Sellers’ outing marked his longest of the season. It surpassed six innings of work against California on March 24.

- Garret Forrester has now reached base safely in 57 consecutive games.

