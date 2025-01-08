Transfer Analysis: What Is Oregon State Getting In LB Raesjon Davis?

With the Oregon State football team recently landing USC linebacker Raesjon Davis , BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down what he brings to the Beavers!

Oregon State was able to fill a sizable hole at middle linebacker with a high-level athlete in former USC Trojan Raesjon Davis. The 6-foot, 220-pounder comes to Corvallis with 37 career games played and 31 career tackles including one tackle for loss.

Coming out of Mater Dei High School, Davis was one of the top linebackers not only in Southern California but the country. He was a four-star recruit and checked in as the No. 82 player in the class of 2021 regardless of position.

Originally an outside linebacker out of HS before making the transition inside, Davis ranked as the No. 5 player in the state of California and the No. 5 OLB in the country, boasting 27 offers from schools across the country, including Oregon State.

So in that sense, Davis was familiar with the Beavers and head coach Trent Bray, having been recruited by them back in 2020/21. The Beavers will aim to unlock the full potential of Davis' abilities, and we take a closer look below at how and why he'll be a great fit in the Beavers' defensive scheme...

