Beavers Blast Past USC To Reach Corvallis Regional Finals

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Trent Caraway went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double as Oregon State scored early and often in a 14-1 win over USC Sunday in front of 4,347 fans at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

With the win, Oregon State (44-13-1) forced a decisive game seven at the Corvallis Regional, which will be played Monday at 3 p.m. PT on ESPNU.

Caraway homered for the fourth consecutive game when he went deep in the sixth inning. The Beavers already had a 6-1 lead thanks to four in the second and two in the third and Caraway’s bomb essentially put the game out of reach.

He was one of six Beavers with at least two hits and Tyce Peterson set a career-high with four hits. Overall, Oregon State recorded 17 in the win, with Aiva Arquette going 3-for-6 in the win.

Kellan Oakes, the first reliever for the Beavers, picked up the win after 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out four after coming on for Wyatt Queen, who exited after 4 1/3 innings and the bases loaded in the fifth. Oakes, who improved to 3-0 this season, struck out two to get out of the jam.

Queen allowed eight hits and a run in his 4 1/3 innings, striking out five.

Zach Kmatz closed the game for his first collegiate save. The freshman right-hander struck out seven in three scoreless innings.

USC (37-22) started right-hander Andrew Johnson and the freshman gave up seven hits and six runs in two innings before the Trojans went to the bullpen. Johnson took the loss, dropping to 3-2 on the year.

The Beavers bunted their way to four runs in the second. Canon Reeder and Dallas Macias both reached on bunts that netted solo runs, and Peterson made it 3-0 with his first hit of the day, a sharp single up the middle. Easton Talt capped the inning with a sacrifice bunt for run No. 4.

Gavin Turley, who drove in three runs, made it 5-1 in the third when he hit his 17th home run of the season. Caraway then drove in his second run of the night on a double.

Up 9-1, OSU poured it on with two each in the seventh and eighth innings and one more run in the ninth.

Next Up

The teams will play the seventh and final game of the Corvallis Regional at 3 p.m. PT Monday. The game will air on ESPNU. The winner advances to play Florida State in an NCAA Super Regional.

Oregon State Notes

• The crowd of 4,347 marked the second-largest in Goss Stadium history, just short of the 4,368 in the first game of the day versus Saint Mary’s.

• That pushes OSU’s season tally to 87,956 over 23 dates, which is an average of 3,824 per game.

• Overall, OSU has played in front of 202,313 fans this season over its 58 games, an average of 3,844 per game.

• Oregon State’s two third-inning runs gave the Beavers 89 in the frame this season. Opponents have scored 20.

• The Beavers have out-scored opponents, 171-64, in the first three innings this season.

• Oregon State finished Sunday’s action with 34 runs on 38 hits, five of which were home runs. The Beavers also tallied nine doubles on the day.

• Trent Caraway became the first Beaver to homer in four consecutive games since Travis Bazzana did so in five straight last season.

• The Oregon State pitching staff struck out 23 batters over 18 innings Sunday.

• Tyce Peterson set a career-high with four hits against USC, and tallied seven over the two games Sunday.

OSU Athletics