CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State offensive line is one of 23 to be recognized by the Joe Moore Award, which has announced its midseason watch list.

The Foundation for Teamwork, which has presented the honor since 2015, announced the watch list for the honor, which is given to the nation’s top offensive line after every season.

Oregon State’s line has helped the Beavers to just under 200 rush yards per game, and the Beavers have allowed only eight sacks, third-fewest in the Pac-12 Conference.

Six different Beavers have started on the offensive line for Oregon State this season, with four – Joshua Gray, Tanner Miller, Taliese Fuaga and Heneli Bloomfield – starting all seven. Jake Levengood has seen action in six, while Grant Starck has one start on the year.

The Beavers are ranked second nationally for run blocking per Pro Football Focus. Fuaga is the nation’s No. 1 offensive lineman for overall and rush blocking per the ranking service. Miller is ranked fifth overall in the Pac-12, followed by Levengood (No. 7), Gray (No. 15) and Bloomfield (No. 20). Fuaga (first), Levengood (fourth), Miller (fourth), Gray (seventh) and Bloomfield (ninth) are all in the top-10 for run blocking.

The honor is no stranger to the Beavers who were semifinalists for the honor in 2021. Jim Michalczik, Oregon State’s associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach, is in his sixth season leading the group.

The award’s semifinalists will be announced Nov. 14, and finalists on Dec. 5. The winning offensive line will then be revealed in late December.

The Beavers next play Saturday, Oct. 28 when visiting Arizona in Tucson. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT and will air live on ESPN.

