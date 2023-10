The Oregon State coaching staff is still working hard on putting together their 2024 recruiting, but with the fall quickly going by and the Beavers on their bye week, we decided it would be a great time to take a look at which prospects will be enrolling early this off season for the Beavers.

MORE: Commit Stats: How The Beavers Performed This Past Weekend | Jonathan Smith Moves To 6th All-Time At OSU In Wins | PFF Grades: Where Does OSU Rank? | Snap Counts + Takeaways vs UCLA | Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap