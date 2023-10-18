Active 53-Man Roster

OFFENSE WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String -> In Dallas' 20-17 win over the Chargers, Cooks had his best game of the season... He hauled in all four of his targets for 36 yards and a touchdown. He also took one carry for 14 yards... WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String -> In New York's 14-9 loss to Buffalo, Hodgins played a season-low 18 snaps and wasn't targeted in the passing game by QB Tyrod Taylor. Taylor and Hodgins don't have the same rapport that Daniel Jones and Hodgins have, so that could be a reason for his only game of the season with zero targets... TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String -> Musgrave and the Packers were idle this week... TE Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Second String -> In Houston's 20-13 win over New Orleans, Quitoriano started at one of the tight end positions, playing 22 snaps... He wasn't targeted in the passing game. OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String -> In Minnesota's 19-13 win over Chicago, Brandel saw action on special teams, playing five snaps on the field goal kick unit. OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String -> Seumalo and the Steelers were idle this week...

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VbmxlYXNoIFRoZSBBcmNoZXIg8J+PuSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JyYW5kaW5jb29rcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AYnJhbmRpbmNvb2tzPC9hPjxicj48YnI+VXAgTmV4dCDinqHvuI8gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0xBUnZzREFMP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTEFSdnNEQUw8L2E+ IG9uIEZPWCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMG5xb2VOM0x6cSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzBucW9lTjNMenE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFsbGFz IENvd2JveXMgKEBkYWxsYXNjb3dib3lzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RhbGxhc2Nvd2JveXMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTQzNTI3NzM4ODg3 MDA4MDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNywgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db3dib3lzIGJvdW5jZSBiYWNrIGJlZm9yZSB0aGUgYnllIOKtkO+4 jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25mbG5ldHdvcms/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG5mbG5ldHdvcms8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGFsbGFzY293Ym95cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AZGFsbGFzY293Ym95czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9icmFuZGluY29va3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGJyYW5kaW5jb29rczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0tqbjQw bGRqeTkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Lam40MGxkank5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IFRheWxvciBCaXNjaW90dGkgKEBUYXlsb3JCaXNjaW90dGkpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGF5bG9yQmlzY2lvdHRpL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzE0MTUxOTYyMzg2Nzk2OTk5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9j dG9iZXIgMTcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

MORE: Team Grades & Top Performers vs UCLA | Which Transfer QBs Have Impressed? | Beavers Rise In The Polls | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Win Over UCLA DEFENSE DL Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - First/Second String -> In Tennessee's 24-16 loss to Baltimore, Peko started at one of the defensive tackle spots and tied a season-high 32 snaps. He tallied two tackles and one tackle for loss... He also saw eight snaps on special teams via field goal block and punt return... CB Steven Nelson (2013-14) - Houston Texans - First String -> In Houston's 20-13 win over New Orleans, Nelson tallied his NFL-leading third interception of the season to help seal the win over the Saints. He started at cornerback and played a season-high 82 snaps. He also tallied six tackles and had one pass deflection... DB Nahshon Wright (2019-20)- Dallas Cowboys - Second String -> Wright was activated off injured reserve ahead of the matchup against the Chargers and ended up playing 16 snaps on special teams... It was the season-debut for Wright who began the year on injured reserve and missed the first five games of the year. With the Cowboys' cornerback depth, Wright could work his way into considerable playing time sooner than later... S Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String -> In Buffalo's 14-9 win over the Giants, Poyer started at safety and played 77 snaps, his second-highest snap game of the season. He tallied five tackles and posted the second-highest PFF grade of any Buffalo defender (77.4)... P Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String -> In Carolina's 42-21 loss to Miami, Hekker punted four times for a total of 189 yards. He averaged 47.3 yards per punt, landed one inside the '20, and had a long punt of 55 yards on the afternoon... Note - Alex Austin was waived by Houston... A reunion in Buffalo is possible, we'll keep tabs for next weeks' update...

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGV2ZS1vIGNhbGxlZCBnYW1lIPCfpK8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzg1dFAyVEhINE4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84NXRQMlRISDRO PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEhvdXN0b24gVGV4YW5zIChASG91c3RvblRleGFu cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ib3VzdG9uVGV4YW5z L3N0YXR1cy8xNzE0MzI2MTE2MzUyMDkwNTc2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMTcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Kb3JkYW4gUG95ZXI6IGNvbmZpcm1lZCBmb290YmFsbCBndXkuIPCf mKQ8YnI+PGJyPldhdGNoIDIxJiMzOTtzIGZ1bGwgbWljJiMzOTtkIHVwOiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUVk1NnhhNjBZRiI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L1FZNTZ4YTYwWUY8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9H RUlDTz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR0VJQ088L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JpbGxzTWFmaWE/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCaWxsc01hZmlhPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVEZORkpMUHZXSSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1RGTkZKTFB2V0k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnVmZmFsbyBCaWxs cyAoQEJ1ZmZhbG9CaWxscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9CdWZmYWxvQmlsbHMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTQ2NzA1NzE0NjY3MDMyMjk/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxOCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Practice Squad

QB Sean Mannion (2010-2014) - Minnesota Vikings -> The Vikings signed Mannion to their practice squad in the wake of an injury to QB Nick Mullens... Minnesota is familiar with Mannion, who backed up Kirk Cousins during the 2020 and 2021 campaigns... Mannion was on the Seahawks' practice squad last season... WR Tre'Shaun Harrison (2020-22) - Tennessee Titans OL Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Dallas Cowboys DB Jaydon Grant (2016-22)- Las Vegas Raiders DB Rejzohn Wright (2020-22) - Las Vegas Raiders

TE Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Las Vegas Raiders WR Tyjon Lindsey (2019-22) - Seattle Seahawks FB Jack Colletto (2018-22) - Pittsburgh Steelers -> After being released by San Francisco, Colletto was quickly signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers...

Waived, Injured