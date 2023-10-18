Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 6 Recap
With week six of the NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at how the Oregon State Beavers in the league fared!
Active 53-Man Roster
OFFENSE
WR Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Dallas Cowboys - First String
-> In Dallas' 20-17 win over the Chargers, Cooks had his best game of the season... He hauled in all four of his targets for 36 yards and a touchdown. He also took one carry for 14 yards...
WR Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - New York Giants - First String
-> In New York's 14-9 loss to Buffalo, Hodgins played a season-low 18 snaps and wasn't targeted in the passing game by QB Tyrod Taylor. Taylor and Hodgins don't have the same rapport that Daniel Jones and Hodgins have, so that could be a reason for his only game of the season with zero targets...
TE Luke Musgrave (2019-22) - Green Bay Packers - First String
-> Musgrave and the Packers were idle this week...
TE Teagan Quitoriano (2018-21) - Houston Texans - Second String
-> In Houston's 20-13 win over New Orleans, Quitoriano started at one of the tight end positions, playing 22 snaps... He wasn't targeted in the passing game.
OL Blake Brandel (2015-19)- Minnesota Vikings - Second String
-> In Minnesota's 19-13 win over Chicago, Brandel saw action on special teams, playing five snaps on the field goal kick unit.
OL Issac Seumalo (2011-15)- Pittsburgh Steelers - First String
-> Seumalo and the Steelers were idle this week...
DEFENSE
DL Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - First/Second String
-> In Tennessee's 24-16 loss to Baltimore, Peko started at one of the defensive tackle spots and tied a season-high 32 snaps. He tallied two tackles and one tackle for loss... He also saw eight snaps on special teams via field goal block and punt return...
CB Steven Nelson (2013-14) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 20-13 win over New Orleans, Nelson tallied his NFL-leading third interception of the season to help seal the win over the Saints. He started at cornerback and played a season-high 82 snaps. He also tallied six tackles and had one pass deflection...
DB Nahshon Wright (2019-20)- Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> Wright was activated off injured reserve ahead of the matchup against the Chargers and ended up playing 16 snaps on special teams... It was the season-debut for Wright who began the year on injured reserve and missed the first five games of the year. With the Cowboys' cornerback depth, Wright could work his way into considerable playing time sooner than later...
S Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 14-9 win over the Giants, Poyer started at safety and played 77 snaps, his second-highest snap game of the season. He tallied five tackles and posted the second-highest PFF grade of any Buffalo defender (77.4)...
P Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Carolina Panthers - First String
-> In Carolina's 42-21 loss to Miami, Hekker punted four times for a total of 189 yards. He averaged 47.3 yards per punt, landed one inside the '20, and had a long punt of 55 yards on the afternoon...
Note - Alex Austin was waived by Houston... A reunion in Buffalo is possible, we'll keep tabs for next weeks' update...
Practice Squad
QB Sean Mannion (2010-2014) - Minnesota Vikings
-> The Vikings signed Mannion to their practice squad in the wake of an injury to QB Nick Mullens... Minnesota is familiar with Mannion, who backed up Kirk Cousins during the 2020 and 2021 campaigns... Mannion was on the Seahawks' practice squad last season...
WR Tre'Shaun Harrison (2020-22) - Tennessee Titans
OL Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Dallas Cowboys
DB Jaydon Grant (2016-22)- Las Vegas Raiders
DB Rejzohn Wright (2020-22) - Las Vegas Raiders
TE Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Las Vegas Raiders
WR Tyjon Lindsey (2019-22) - Seattle Seahawks
FB Jack Colletto (2018-22) - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> After being released by San Francisco, Colletto was quickly signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Waived, Injured
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - N/A
-> Jefferson worked out with the Arizona Cardinals recently, but no report of the RB signing.
