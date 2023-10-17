Durant continued his strong senior season with six receptions for 89 yards in a 35-7 win for Graham-Kapowsin over South Kitsap. Graham-Kapowsin is now 7-0 on the season and is looking like a true contender to win the Washington 4A State title. Season Stats: 39 receptions, 537 yards, 9 TD

Freauff is out for the season. Season Stats: N/A

Homestead's losing streak once again continued last weekend in a 41-29 loss to King's Academy - Hook had six receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown. Season Stats: 29 receptions, 328 yards, 4 TD

Tullis and Memorial got into the win column for the first time this season last week with a 48-0 win over Independence. Tullis had a small role with three carries for 21 yards and one touchdown. He also had one reception for eight yards.

Foster and Central Catholic defeated Barlow 55-7, Foster in the win had seven tackles and two tackles for a loss including half a sack. Season Stats: 32 Tackles, 10 TFL, 4.5 Sacks

Punahou and Burnett were off last week, they'll take on St. Louis this weekend. Season Stats: N/A

Frazier did not have any carries in McKinney's 38-7 loss to Allen. He did, however, record eight tackles. Stats: 13 carries, 83 Yards, 3 TD; 24 Tackles, 2 TFL

Brinson and the Gaither Cowboys fell narrowly to Jesuit last weekend 36-35. Brinson recorded five tackles in the game. Season Stats: 14 Tackles, 1 PD

St. Louis and Young defeated Kamehameha Kaplama for a second straight week and will now play Punahou this weekend. Season Stats: N/A

Payton Stewart and Kelso also had a narrow defeat, losing to Mountain View 35-34. Season Stats: N/A

The perfect season continues for Rakeem Johnson and Bishop Kelly as they improved to 8-0 on the season with a 49-0 win over Columbia. Season Stats: N/A