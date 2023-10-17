Commit Stats: How Oregon State commits performed this past weekend
Follow along with us below over the course of the season as we track how Oregon State commits are performing in their senior seasons.
Durant continued his strong senior season with six receptions for 89 yards in a 35-7 win for Graham-Kapowsin over South Kitsap. Graham-Kapowsin is now 7-0 on the season and is looking like a true contender to win the Washington 4A State title.
Season Stats: 39 receptions, 537 yards, 9 TD
Freauff is out for the season.
Season Stats: N/A
Homestead's losing streak once again continued last weekend in a 41-29 loss to King's Academy - Hook had six receptions for 61 yards and one touchdown.
Season Stats: 29 receptions, 328 yards, 4 TD
Tullis and Memorial got into the win column for the first time this season last week with a 48-0 win over Independence. Tullis had a small role with three carries for 21 yards and one touchdown. He also had one reception for eight yards.
Foster and Central Catholic defeated Barlow 55-7, Foster in the win had seven tackles and two tackles for a loss including half a sack.
Season Stats: 32 Tackles, 10 TFL, 4.5 Sacks
Punahou and Burnett were off last week, they'll take on St. Louis this weekend.
Season Stats: N/A
Frazier did not have any carries in McKinney's 38-7 loss to Allen. He did, however, record eight tackles.
Stats: 13 carries, 83 Yards, 3 TD; 24 Tackles, 2 TFL
Brinson and the Gaither Cowboys fell narrowly to Jesuit last weekend 36-35. Brinson recorded five tackles in the game.
Season Stats: 14 Tackles, 1 PD
St. Louis and Young defeated Kamehameha Kaplama for a second straight week and will now play Punahou this weekend.
Season Stats: N/A
Payton Stewart and Kelso also had a narrow defeat, losing to Mountain View 35-34.
Season Stats: N/A
The perfect season continues for Rakeem Johnson and Bishop Kelly as they improved to 8-0 on the season with a 49-0 win over Columbia.
Season Stats: N/A
North Medford fell to Sheldon 24-3.
Season Stats: N/A
