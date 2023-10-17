Oregon State's Jonathan Smith Moves To 6th All-Time In Program Wins
With the win over UCLA, Oregon State football won its sixth game of the season to move to 6-1 on the year (3-1 in the Pac-12) and in doing so, head coach Jonathan Smith passed an all-time great coach in career wins in Corvallis.
By defeating the Bruins, Smith improved to 32-32 overall as a head coach, and that now places him sixth on the Oregon State all-time wins list.
Smith's 32nd win moves him ahead of the legendary Dennis Erickson, who went 31-17 in four seasons in Corvallis. Smith was Erickson's quarterback in 1999, 2000, & 2001...
After going 16-28 in his first four years as OSU's HC, Smith has an impressive 16-4 mark over 2022 and '23 (ongoing)...
Here's a look at the five coaches who currently have more wins than Smith in program history...
1. Mike Riley - 93-80 - 14 seasons, 1997-98 - 2003-2014
2. Lon Stiner - 74-49-17 - 14 seasons, 1933-48
3. Tommy Prothro - 63-37-2 - 10 seasons, 1955-64
4. Dee Andros - 51-64-1 - 11 seasons, 1965-75
5. Paul Schissler - 48-30-2 - 9 seasons, 1924-32
6. Jonathan Smith - 32-32, 6th season
7. Dennis Erickson - 31-17 - 4 seasons, 1999-2002
While Smith won't catch another coach this season, he could pass Schissler within the next two seasons...
Smith's 12th-ranked Beavers are idle this week before returning to action against the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson on October 28th at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN...
