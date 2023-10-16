Oregon State Snap Counts + Takeaways: Who Played The Most vs UCLA & MORE...
An incredible resource that BeaversEdge.com has at its disposal is PFF's snap counts list, which shows every player who saw snaps for Oregon State on offense and defense and how much they played.
Who played the most in the Beavers' 36-24 win over UCLA? Read on to find out!
Note: Special Teams Snaps Aren't Included
*denotes starter
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
DJ Uiagalelei*
|
55
|
27
|
28
|
Aidan Chiles
|
4
|
2
|
2
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Damien Martinez*
|
38
|
19
|
19
|
Deshaun Fenwick
|
20
|
9
|
11
|
Isaac Hodgins (FB)
|
9
|
1
|
8
|
Isaiah Newell
|
1
|
1
|
0
|Player
|Total Snaps
|Pass
|Run
|
Silas Bolden*
|
49
|
26
|
23
|
Anthony Gould
|
43
|
27
|
16
|
Jesiah Irish
|
27
|
20
|
7
|
Rweha Munyagi*
|
15
|
2
|
13
|
Jimmy Valsin
|
9
|
2
|
7
|
Trent Walker
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
Jeremiah Noga
|
1
|
0
|
1
