Oregon State Newcomer Profile: WR Montrel Hatten
We continue on with our Oregon State newcomer profiles today by taking a look at Carthage (TX) wide receiver Montrel Hatten who may very well be one of the biggest steals in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
As a senior for Carthage, Hatten posted 66 receptions for 960 yards and three touchdowns. Over his three-year varsity career, he totaled 162 receptions for 2,716 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also helped lead Carthage to it's for the fourth consecutive year while it's also the program's ninth in the last 14 years.
THE RECRUITMENT
Hatten picked up his first offer in October of 2020 when he was offered by the in-state Baylor Bears, over the next year others would join in, including Arkansas, SMU, Georgia Tech, Houston, Ole Miss, Kansas, Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech, Colorado, and Kansas State among others.
The Beavers, however, wouldn't get involved until April of this past year, over a year and half after his first offer from Baylor. It wouldn't take long, however, for the Beavers to establish themselves in this recruitment. Over the course of April and May, they would become one of his top options before the Texas native took an official visit to Corvallis in late June. That official visit was the only one of his recruitment and it was all he needed to see. He would commit to the Beavers just a few days after the official visit and would stay locked in with his commitment. He signed during the early signing period and was among the Beavers group of early enrollees in January.
