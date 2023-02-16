Hatten picked up his first offer in October of 2020 when he was offered by the in-state Baylor Bears, over the next year others would join in, including Arkansas, SMU, Georgia Tech, Houston, Ole Miss, Kansas, Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech, Colorado, and Kansas State among others.



The Beavers, however, wouldn't get involved until April of this past year, over a year and half after his first offer from Baylor. It wouldn't take long, however, for the Beavers to establish themselves in this recruitment. Over the course of April and May, they would become one of his top options before the Texas native took an official visit to Corvallis in late June. That official visit was the only one of his recruitment and it was all he needed to see. He would commit to the Beavers just a few days after the official visit and would stay locked in with his commitment. He signed during the early signing period and was among the Beavers group of early enrollees in January.

