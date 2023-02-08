Additionally, we look back at each of Smith's recruiting class rankings for comparison...

With the 2023 signing period officially in the rearview and the recruiting rankings finalized, BeaversEdge takes a look at Oregon State's 2023 recruiting class and where it ranked in the Pac-12 and nationally...

Oregon State's 19 signees are quarterback Aidan Chiles, wide receivers David Wells, Tastean Reddicks, Zachary Card, and Montrel Hatten, tight end Cooper Jensen, offensive linemen Jacob Anderson and Zander Etsy, defensive linemen Thomas Collins, Abraham Johnson, and Kelze Howard, linebackers Isaiah Chisom, Nikko Taylor, Zakaih Saez, and Leonard Ah You, and defensive backs Andre Jordan, Harlem Howard, Tyrice Ivy, and Jermod McCoy...

In terms of the national rank, Oregon State checks in at No. 56 with 1317 total recruiting points. Regarding Pac-12 rank, the Beavers check in at No. 10, ahead of WSU and Cal...

The class will finish as Jonathan Smith's third-best class in Corvallis, narrowly edged out by 2020 and 2022...

This is an updated look at recruiting rankings for the 2023 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.

