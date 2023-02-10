PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers Picked To Finish Third | Where OSU's 2023 Class Finished | Newcomer Profile: Zakaih Saez | Newcomer Profile: DJ Uiagalelei | 2022 Position Analysis: QB| Beavers Sitting In Good Spot For 2024 RB

Gary Payton II's time in the Rose City has come to a close as the Portland Trail Blazers traded the Oregon State standout to the Golden State Warriors for Kevin Knox and five second-round picks at the trade deadline on Thursday...

After winning a championship and playing a crucial role with the Warriors this past season, the Blazers signed Payton II to a three-year, 26-million-dollar contract to help Damian Lillard and Co. improve their overall defense.

Unfortunately, Payton II never got a chance to truly find his groove in Portland because of injury. He had core muscle surgery in the offseason and didn't make his Trail Blazer debut until Jan. 2nd...

He played in 15 games (one start) during his time with PDX and averaged 4.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting nearly 60% from the floor and 53% from beyond the arc...

Fellow Oregon State alum Drew Eubanks remains with the Trail Blazers and is averaging 5.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. He's shooting 69% from the field, 43% from beyond the arc, and 67% from the charity stripe...