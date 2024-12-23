Oregon State MBB: Rataj Named WCC Player of the Week

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State forward Michael Rataj has been named West Coast Conference Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Rataj opened the week with a 23-point, 12 rebound outing against Sacramento State at Gill Coliseum. He followed that up with 16 points and 12 rebounds against Charleston in the opening game of the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.

Overall, Rataj is averaging 16.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. He has six double-doubles on the season.

The Beavers will play Oakland Monday at 5 p.m. in the semi-finals of the Diamond Head Classic.

OSU Athletics