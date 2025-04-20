James Madison CB Tyjai Hopper Commits to Oregon State

PROMO - GET BEAVERSEDGE 50% OFF FOR A YEAR
The Oregon State Beavers have landed their second transfer commitment of the weekend as James Madison cornerback Tyjai Hopper has announced his decision to be a Beaver.
Hopper was originally a member of the 2024 recruiting class, committing to James Madison over two dozen other offers, including App State, Boise State, Colorado, Indiana, Liberty, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon State, UConn, and Western Kentucky.
The Alpharetta, Georgia, native did not appear in any games as a true freshman for James Madison this past season. Prior to his collegiate career, Hopper recorded 78 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss over three varsity seasons at Alpharetta High School. He also had four career interceptions and 10 pass deflections according to MaxPrep.
Hopper will have four years of eligibility to play with the Beavers.
