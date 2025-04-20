Premium content
Published Apr 20, 2025
10 Oregon State Targets to Watch Closely As OVs Approach - Part 2
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  BeaversEdge
Recruiting Analyst
As the end of April quickly approaches, so does the beginning of official visits. Early next month, Oregon State will begin welcoming visitors to campus for those visits as they look to add to their 2026 recruiting class.

Yesterday, we began to look at 10 targets for Oregon State fans to know with official visits coming up. Today, we finish the small series with five more targets to know.

CB Kai Wheaton

