10 Oregon State Targets to Watch Closely As OVs Approach - Part 2

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: Notebook: Edge Improvements, Freshman Standout, & MORE | Baseball Postseason Projections | Jade Carey Finishes 4th At NCAAs | 10 Targets To Watch Part 1MORE: Beavers Land OL Will Larkins | WATCH: BeaversEdge Spring Game Breakdown | Spring Game Nuggets | WATCH: Spring Game Interviews | Notebook: Edge Improvements, Freshman Standout, & MORE | Baseball Postseason Projections | Jade Carey Finishes 4th At NCAAs
As the end of April quickly approaches, so does the beginning of official visits. Early next month, Oregon State will begin welcoming visitors to campus for those visits as they look to add to their 2026 recruiting class.
Yesterday, we began to look at 10 targets for Oregon State fans to know with official visits coming up. Today, we finish the small series with five more targets to know.