Oregon State Lands Georgia State OL Transfer Will Larkins

The Oregon State football team and head coach Trent Bray made a splash on Easter Sunday, adding former Georgia State and Indiana offensive lineman Will Larkins via the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder is coming off a 2024 campaign with Georgia State, where he played in six games, seeing a total of 58 snaps at left and right tackle. He also saw 22 snaps on special teams.
Originally from Hollywood (FL), Larkins was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023 and signed with Indiana out of high school, but elected to hit the portal after 2023 after redshirting with the Hoosiers.
He'll come to Oregon State as a redshirt-sophomore, with three seasons of eligibility remaining... For a complete breakdown of where Larkins stacks up in the OL room, check out our 2025 scholarship chart HERE
