Oregon State Lands Georgia State OL Transfer Will Larkins

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State football team and head coach Trent Bray made a splash on Easter Sunday, adding former Georgia State and Indiana offensive lineman Will Larkins via the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder is coming off a 2024 campaign with Georgia State, where he played in six games, seeing a total of 58 snaps at left and right tackle. He also saw 22 snaps on special teams.

MORE: WATCH: BeaversEdge Spring Game Breakdown | Spring Game Nuggets | WATCH: Spring Game Interviews | Notebook: Edge Improvements, Freshman Standout, & MORE | Baseball Postseason Projections | Jade Carey Finishes 4th At NCAAs