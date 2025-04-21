Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (30-7) coming off a 4-0 week that included a sweep of Cal State Northridge and a win over UCLA, we take a closer look at the national rankings...

The Beavers return to the diamond Monday afternoon for a two-game series with Gonzaga at Goss Stadium...

