Published Apr 21, 2025
Oregon State Baseball In The Rankings
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State baseball team (30-7) coming off a 4-0 week that included a sweep of Cal State Northridge and a win over UCLA, we take a closer look at the national rankings...

The Beavers return to the diamond Monday afternoon for a two-game series with Gonzaga at Goss Stadium...

MORE: Beavers Land James Madison Transfer | The 3-2-1: What We Learned From OSU's Spring Game | 10 Players To Watch Ahead Of OVs Part 2 | Oregon State Lands GSU OL Transfer | WATCH: BeaversEdge Spring Game Breakdown | Spring Game Nuggets | WATCH: Spring Game Interviews | Notebook: Edge Improvements, Freshman Standout, & MORE | 10 Targets To Watch Part 1

Advertisement
Oregon State Baseball Ranks 4/21
OrganizationRank+/-Full T-25

D1Baseball

3rd

+5

Top-25

USA TODAY

3rd

+3

Top-25

Baseball America

6th

+3

Top-25

Perfect Game

4th

+3

Top-25

BONUS (RPI RANK)

8th

+4

RANKS

NCBWA

3rd

+3

Top-25

• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @ryan_harlan, & @BroganSlaughter