Oregon State Lands Arizona Transfer OL JT Hand

Oregon State and head coach Trent Bray landed their first transfer portal addition of the offseason on Wednesday afternoon as Arizona transfer offensive lineman JT Hand announced his intent.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder will have two seasons of eligibility left and is coming off a season where he didn't see action for the Wildcats. In 2023, he played in three contests, seeing a total of 32 snaps across left and right guard. During the 2022 season, he played in five games, and during 2021, saw action in three contests.

With the Beavers having just two offensive linemen back for 2025 with significant experience in Van Wells and Tyler Voltin, the addition of Hand will be key for offensive line coach Kyle DeVan in building next year's unit.

