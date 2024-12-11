Oregon State Transfer Portal Hotboard: Quarterback V1.0

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head coach Trent Bray and his staff continue to be active in the transfer portal as they look to assemble their roster for the 2025 season. One position the Beavers will be heavily targeting is the quarterback position.

The Beavers currently have a trio of scholarship quarterbacks on their roster Ben Gulbranson, Gabarri Johnson, and Kallen Gutridge, but Gulbranson's status for next season is still murky...

Hearing from our sources that quarterback will be a top priority for the Beavers in the transfer portal, we present our version 1.0 of the quarterback hotboard!

