Oregon State MBB Checks In 51st In Latest NCAA Net Rankings

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Gevani McCoy Enters Portal | Offseason Movement Tracker | Beavers Set Program-Best Numbers In TX, NV | Beavers Make Top 5 For 2026 WR | Darrius Clemons Set To Return | 2025 Early Signing Breakdown + Rank | 2025 Scholarship Chart | RB Anthony Hankerson Announces Return

The Oregon State men's basketball team held relatively steady in the NCAA's latest update on the Net Rankings, checking in at No. 51 (through games on Dec. 8th)...

When the rankings debuted a week ago, the Beavers checked in at No. 49... The Beavers played just one game in between updates, a 78-62 win over Idaho...

The FULL NET RANKINGS CAN BE FOUND HERE

The Beavers and head coach Wayne Tinkle are off to a good start this season, sitting at 6-2 with wins over Utah Tech, Weber State, Western Oregon, Cal State Fullerton, UC Davis, and Idaho and losses to Oregon and North Texas.

Net rankings are one of the primary metrics the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee utilizes, so you want your ranking to be high, similar to RPI...

Oregon State is back in action Saturday, hosting UC Irvine at Gill Coliseum...