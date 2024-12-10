Oregon State OL Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan Named Pac-12 Top OL

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, OL - Oregon State (R-Sr.)

Oregon State redshirt senior offensive lineman Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan has been named the top Pac-12 Offensive Lineman in 2024...

FULL LIST

- The Pac-12’s top-rated offensive lineman, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), with an 81.8 offensive rating in his first season with Oregon State.

- Led Oregon State with an 84.6 run block rating, helping spring the Beavers to 2,270 rushing yards and 29 scores on the ground.

-Logged 815 snaps from the critical left tackle spot, allowing just 2 sacks and 1 quarterback hit on the year.