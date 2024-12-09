Oregon State OL Luka Vincic Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Luka Vincic announced on Monday that he'd be entering the transfer portal following his three seasons with the Beavs...

The 6-foot-5, 303-pounder is coming off a redshirt sophomore campaign with the Beavers, during which he appeared in 10 games (two starts) and served as the sixth man on the offensive line, playing center and right guard this season.

As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Vincic also appeared in 10 games. As a true freshman in 2022, Vincic saw action in two games and took a redshirt season...

