Oregon State QB Gevani McCoy Intends To Seek Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Offseason Movement Tracker | Beavers Set Program-Best Numbers In TX, NV | Beavers Make Top 5 For 2026 WR | Darrius Clemons Set To Return | 2025 Early Signing Breakdown + Rank | 2025 Scholarship Chart | RB Anthony Hankerson Announces Return

Oregon State junior quarterback Gevani McCoy will enter the transfer portal on Dec. 9th as he announced on X Saturday afternoon...

The 6-foot, 182-pounder spent just one season in Corvallis after coming over from Idaho, starting nine of the Beavers' 12 games and finishing with 1,300 passing yards and three touchdowns against six interceptions on a 61% completion rate.

McCoy also showcased his legs, taking 59 carries for 328 yards and five touchdowns...

He won the job out of fall camp and led the Beavers to a 4-1 record out of the gate with wins over Idaho State, San Diego State, Purdue, and Colorado State, but then things started to trend in the other direction.

McCoy was the starter in the Beavers' losses to Nevada and UNLV, and also started in the loss against Cal, but was replaced by Gulbranson. Gulbranson went on to start against San Jose State, but was injured the following week and McCoy was the starter against Air Force before being replaced by Gabarri Johnson.

McCoy saw action in the Beavers' finale against Boise State in the mobile QB role, taking one carry for two yards.

With Gulbranson yet to announce his decision for next season, the Beavers' quarterback room features just two scholarship options in Johnson and Kallen Gutridge.