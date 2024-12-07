Oregon State makes top five for 2026 WR Cynai Thomas

The 2025 recruiting cycle has wrapped up and the 2026 recruiting cycle is already getting underway. On Friday, 2026 wide receiver Cynai Thomas announced his top five schools.

Among the schools making the cut was the Oregon State Beavers. Washington, Cal, Boise State, and Utah also made his narrowed-down list. Schools that did not make the cut for Thomas include Arizona, Iowa State, Oregon, San Diego State, San Jose State, and Washington State.

"I love it," Thomas told BeaversEdge about a prior trip to Corvallis. "Corvallis is the place to be, the campus is so nice, and the people are very welcoming."

Notably, Thomas's older brother, Skyler Thomas is currently a redshirt junior with the Beavers and as of now will be returning for his redshirt senior in 2025.

Oregon State currently holds one commitment in their 2026 recruiting class from three-star quarterback Degan Rose.