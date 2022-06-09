Downey (CA) QB Aidan Chiles Commits to Oregon State

Oregon State’s top quarterback target in the class of 2023, Downey (CA) quarterback Aidan Chiles has committed to the Beavers.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound dual-threat quarterback announced his commitment on Thursday just days after taking an official visit to Corvallis.

BeaversEdge recently caught up with Chiles to discuss his official visit. “The visit went amazing,” Chiles told BeaversEdge. “Everything was great from the food to the recruits I met and the players I hung out with. My parents love the coaching staff and they have a really good relationship right now so the visit lived up to the hype for sure.”

During his official visit, Chiles felt a strong connection with the Beavers coaching staff, “Man the coaching staff and I are locked in, our relationship is really strong,” he said. He also liked what he saw when it came to the campus and Corvallis, “It’s huge and the place itself is very peaceful, no distractions, great college town.”

The three-star quarterback chose the Beavers over Kansas State, Washington, and Washington State among others. He recently also took an official visit to Washington State as well following his trip to Corvallis.

Chiles is the fourth commitment of the Beavers 2023 recruiting class and the second commitment this week joining three-star defensive end Zakaih Saez who committed to the program on Monday.

