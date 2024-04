PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State women's basketball team saw its seventh departure of the offseason on Thursday evening as All-American forward Raegan Beers announced her intent to seek the transfer portal.

She joins Talia von Oelhoffen, Timea Gardiner, Adlee Blacklock, Donovyn Hunter, Marta Pietsch, & Lily Hansford...

Beers is coming off a a sophomore campaign where she averaged 17.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game on 66% shooting.

That came on the heels of a true freshman campaign in 2022-23 where he averaged 13.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 56% shooting.

