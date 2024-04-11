Oregon State Spring Football Nuggets Day 10: DBs Flex Their Muscle
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
The Oregon State football team took to Reser Stadium on Thursday afternoon for the 10th practice of spring football and BeaversEdge has the complete report!
MORE: WATCH: Defense Talks Day 10 | Spring Video Day 10 | Trent Bray Talks Martinez Departure | OSU Baseball Previews Stanford | Adlee Blacklock Enters Portal | Beavers Keeping 2025 QB Options Open | Where OSU Stands At RB After Martinez Departure | Martinez To Enter Portal
- The offense is starting to come along for the Beavers, as they moved the ball down the field with the run game against the defense. The passing attack for the Beaver offense wasn’t in rhythm through most of the practice, but likely due to a byproduct of the backup quarterbacks on the roster taking reps with the reps in practice.
- The play of the day came from defensive back Joe Swen. The Beavers were doing red zone work with Travis Throckmorton under center, and Throckmorton tried to fit it in a tight window over the middle when Swen jumped the route from the right side of the formation, and with a full head of steam and a convoy of blockers, he ran it up the opposite sideline all the way into the end zone. That was by far the most fired up we saw either sideline for any play on the day.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB - Gevani McCoy
RB - Anthony Hankerson/Jam Griffin/Isaiah Newell
WR - David Wells
WR - Jeremiah Noga
WR - Trent Walker
TE - Jermaine Terry/Bryce Caufield
LT - Jacob Strand
LG - Grant Starck
C - Van Wells
RG - Flavio Gonzalez
RT - Nathan Elu
To read the full practice report, including the first-team defense, both second-team units, who didn't practice, and much more, CLICK HERE
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson