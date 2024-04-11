The Oregon State football team took to Reser Stadium on Thursday afternoon for the 10th practice of spring football and BeaversEdge has the complete report!

- The offense is starting to come along for the Beavers, as they moved the ball down the field with the run game against the defense. The passing attack for the Beaver offense wasn’t in rhythm through most of the practice, but likely due to a byproduct of the backup quarterbacks on the roster taking reps with the reps in practice.

- The play of the day came from defensive back Joe Swen. The Beavers were doing red zone work with Travis Throckmorton under center, and Throckmorton tried to fit it in a tight window over the middle when Swen jumped the route from the right side of the formation, and with a full head of steam and a convoy of blockers, he ran it up the opposite sideline all the way into the end zone. That was by far the most fired up we saw either sideline for any play on the day.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB - Gevani McCoy

RB - Anthony Hankerson/Jam Griffin/Isaiah Newell

WR - David Wells

WR - Jeremiah Noga

WR - Trent Walker

TE - Jermaine Terry/Bryce Caufield

LT - Jacob Strand

LG - Grant Starck

C - Van Wells

RG - Flavio Gonzalez

RT - Nathan Elu

