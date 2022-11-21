McCoy is the 16th commitment in the Beavers' 2023 recruiting class and joins Carthage (TX) wide receiver Montrel Hatten as recruits in the class from the Lonestar State.

It's been a good last few days for Oregon State, last week, they added 2023 defensive tackle Abraham Johnson to their 2023 recruiting class, then they dominated Arizona State 31-7 to earn their eighth win of the season. Now, they start the new week off right with another commitment, this time from Texas athlete Jermod McCoy .

McCoy, a native of Whitehouse (TX) was previously committed to Tulane from July 8 to this past Friday, just less than a week after taking an official visit to Corvallis for the Beavers' 38-10 win over Cal.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete was offered by the Beavers back in May but their pursuit for the two-way prospect increasingly grew over the last few months. Ultimately, culminating in Monday morning's commitment.

"I love that it’s a college town," McCoy told BeaversEdge about why Corvallis was the place he wanted to call home for the next part of his career. "Everybody knows who you are and it feels like home away from home."

"Our relationships have grown to be pretty strong," McCoy also said when asked about his communication with the staff over the last few months. "We've talked a lot about how I fit their scheme and the way they play which I truly believe I do," he added.

While McCoy plays both wide receiver and cornerback for Whitehouse High School, he'll be a cornerback at the next level for the Beavers. He'll join Federal Way (WA) native Andre Jordan as future members of the Beavers' secondary. The Beavers previously held commitments from Iowa Western C.C cornerback Will Lee and Manvel (TX) safety Jalen O'Neal before both decommitted last month.