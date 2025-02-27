Oregon State Recruiting: Beavers offer three-star LB Beau Jandreau

Oregon State is the latest program to offer three-star linebacker Beau Jandreau out of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona. Jandreau is ranked by Rivals as the No. 6 player in the state of Arizona and the 51st linebacker nationally.

Jandreau, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound prospect, has seen his stock increase in recent weeks and now with offers from Oregon State and Washington, his offer sheet is nearing 20 total offers.

Other programs that have offered Jandreau include Arizona, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV, UTEP, and Washington.

Jandreau has scheduled three official visits so far in his recruitment, with expected trips to California (May 29), Oregon (June 14), and Oklahoma (June 20). We will see if the Beavers can gain momentum quickly with Jandreau over the upcoming weeks and have an opportunity to join that official visit schedule.

Notably, Jandreau was extended his offer from the Beavers directly from head coach Trent Bray, signaling that the program is expecting to make a strong push for the three-star linebacker in the coming weeks and months.

This past fall, Jandreau played in six games for Hamilton and was dominant on the field with 90 tackles including 31 solo tackles while recording three sacks and one interception.