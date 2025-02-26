BeaversEdge Scouting Report: DB Blake Thompson

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Our film room/scouting report series here at BeaversEdge continues today with Oregon State cornerback signee Blake Thompson
SIZE
Thompson has ideal size and length for an FBS cornerback at 6-foot-2 and his most updated weight has him at around 185 pounds. We don't have numbers for his arm length but on film and in photos, his length appears to be ideal as well. Thompson's size will be an advantage for him when needing to play press coverage as well as of course when playing the ball in coverage.