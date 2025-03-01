Oregon State Football 2024 Review + 2025 Preview: Defensive Backs

With the Oregon State football team preparing for the start of spring football in March, BeaversEdge continues a series recapping each position group's play from 2024 and previewing what the group will look like in spring...

With the Oregon State defensive backfield going through sizable personnel changes after the 2023 season, the 2024 group was going to be a new group of faces led by returning senior defensive back Jaden Robinson.

Gone were the likes of Kitan Oladapo & Ryan Cooper (graduation) and Akili Arnold, Joe Swen, Wynston Russell, Ian Massey, Carlos Mack, and Jermod McCoy, who all hit the transfer portal...

That meant that defensive backs' coach Rod Chance and head coach Trent Bray had to work in the transfer portal to help replenish the depth and talent at DB. The Beavers landed six new additions ahead of the 2024 season, and with varying degrees of experience...

Kobe Singleton, Jaheim Patterson, Amarion York, and Mason White all came in as upperclassmen or higher and were more experienced players. The Beavers also landed redshirt freshman Sai Vadrawale and true freshman Exodus Ayers.