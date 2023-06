PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State football is opening the 2023 campaign as a betting favorite as per Circa Sports the Beavers are currently a -16 point favorite against San Jose State on Sunday, September 3rd...

Jonathan Smith's Beavers are coming off a 2023 season that saw them go 10-3 with a resounding Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida.

On the flip side, former OSU staffer and San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan and the Spartans are coming off a 2023 campaign that saw them go 7-5 overall with a 5-3 mark in Mountain West play...