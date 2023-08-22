PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State Beavers have their starting quarterback as former Clemson signal-caller DJ Uiagalelei has been tabbed as the starter per a source.

The 6-foot-4, 252-pound junior beat out the incumbent Ben Gulbranson, who went 7-1 as a starter a season ago, and four-star true freshman Aidan Chiles to win the job.

Based on everything we've seen from DJ this fall camp, the decision comes with little surprise as Uiagalelei had been the most efficient quarterback in camp. He looked extremely comfortable in the offense and had become more proficient at operating OSU's offensive scheme...

The backup spot between Gulbranson and Chiles will be something to watch ahead of the opener...

Uiagalelei enters 2023 with 5,681 passing yards and 36 touchdowns in his career against 17 interceptions. He's also tallied 913 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns...

Oregon State opens the 2023 campaign on the road at San Jose State on Sunday, September 3rd...

