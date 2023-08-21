Oregon State Fall Camp Nuggets Day 16: Final Week Of Camp Begins
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State was back at the Prothro practice fields for day No. 16 of fall camp. Just two more practices remaining in fall camp after today before the team gets Thursday/Friday off, and game week ramps up. Here’s everything that happened today.
MORE: Inside The Dam: What To Know About 2024 Entering Sept. | WATCH: Jonathan Smith Talks Day 16, 2nd Scrimmage | A Closer Look At OSU's 14 Pledges | What Are The Beavers Getting In Eddie Freauff? | FALL CAMP HQ
- Jonathan Smith said after practice that safety Alton Julian has been fully cleared for contact, and is ramping up to a high snap count. Julian participated in the closed scrimmage on Saturday (15-20 snaps) and was running with the third team again today.
- Most of the work we saw today was screens, seven-on-seven, and red zone. DJ Uiagalelei got most of the time with the first team, with Ben getting ~30% of the reps with the top unit. Smith said the QB competition is “getting more and more clear," but didn’t name a winner……. yet.
Highlights from today’s practice include:
- Good pair of back-to-back plays from the outside... READ THE FULL REPORT HERE
A look at the first-team defense
DL: James Rawls
DL: Joe Golden
DL: Sione Lolohea
OLB: Nikko Taylor
ILB: Calvin Hart Jr.
ILB: John Miller
DB: Ryan Cooper Jr.
DB: Jaden Robinson
DB: Jack Kane
S: Akili Arnold
S: Kitan Oladapo
... To read the entire nugget report, including the first-team offense, full second-team rotations, and more in-depth analysis, CLICK HERE
MORE: Where Oregon State's 2024 Class Ranks | What Are The Beavers Getting In Dexter Foster?
Not yet a subscriber? PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson