Oregon State was back at the Prothro practice fields for day No. 16 of fall camp. Just two more practices remaining in fall camp after today before the team gets Thursday/Friday off, and game week ramps up. Here’s everything that happened today.

- Jonathan Smith said after practice that safety Alton Julian has been fully cleared for contact, and is ramping up to a high snap count. Julian participated in the closed scrimmage on Saturday (15-20 snaps) and was running with the third team again today.

- Most of the work we saw today was screens, seven-on-seven, and red zone. DJ Uiagalelei got most of the time with the first team, with Ben getting ~30% of the reps with the top unit. Smith said the QB competition is “getting more and more clear," but didn’t name a winner……. yet.

Highlights from today’s practice include:

A look at the first-team defense

DL: James Rawls

DL: Joe Golden

DL: Sione Lolohea

OLB: Nikko Taylor

ILB: Calvin Hart Jr.

ILB: John Miller

DB: Ryan Cooper Jr.

DB: Jaden Robinson

DB: Jack Kane

S: Akili Arnold

S: Kitan Oladapo

