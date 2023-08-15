Oregon State Football Depth Chart Prediction: Offense
With the Oregon State football team at the halfway point of fall camp, BeaversEdge looks at a projected depth chart for the upcoming campaign!
After starting with the defense on Monday, today we look at the offense!
Starters are in BOLD
Offensive Line
LT - Joshua Gray / Grant Starck or Jacob Strand
LG - Heneli Bloomfield / Nathan Elu
C - Jake Levengood / Luka Vincic or Dylan Lopez
RG - Tanner Miller / Starck or Jason White
RT - Taliese Fuaga / Tyler Morano or Strand
-> While the backup rotation is still being ironed out in fall camp, I feel quite confident about the starting five offensive linemen at the moment. Four of the five starting positions were expected, but the biggest surprise was Miller locking down the starting RG gig since the beginning of camp. Certainly possible we could see someone else rotate in with the 1's regularly, but right now it's looking like Miller will join the four...
Running Back
RB - Damien Martinez / Deshaun Fenwick or Isaiah Newell
-> Losing Jam Griffin to the transfer portal was a tough blow for the depth at running back for Oregon State this season, but that doesn't mean the room isn't still loaded with talent, it just means the margin for injury is little-to-none...
Martinez is the de-facto guy in the backfield, but look for Fenwick and Newell to carve out key roles in the running game, just as the Beavers successfully ran a trio last season. Additionally, with what we've seen from walk-on Jake Reichle in camp, there's definitely a chance he could see some snaps if a guy goes down...
Quarterback
