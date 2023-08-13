Malachi Durant and Puyallup will get their season started on September 1 against the Emerald Ridge Jaguars. Last season, Puyallup went 6-4 overall.

The Gaither Cowboys will kick off their 2023 season this upcoming Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the Jefferson Dragons. Last season, Brinson and Gaither were 7-5 overall.

Abajian and Chimande will begin their season this upcoming weekend as well on Friday evening against the Oak Christian Eagles. Chaminade is coming off a terrific 2022 season in which they went 10-3.

Stewart and Kelso won't start their season until September 1 when they face the Timberline Blazers out of Lacey, Washington. It should be a quite even matchup. Kelso was 8-3 last season with Stewart's help.

The Homestead Mustangs and Oregon State commitment Wyatt Hook will start their season off against the Monta Vista Matadors on Friday evening. Homestead is looking to bounce back from a 4-7 season last year.

Frazier and McKinney won't get their season underway this week but will do so on Thursday, August 24, against the Longview Lobos. This is a highly anticipated matchup to start the season in Texas. Longview is ranked within the top-100 nationally, but McKinney isn't too far behind. The McKinney Lions were 8-5 last season.

Like his fellow Washington native, Sikorski starts his season on Friday, September 1, against the Bellarmine Prep Lions. Sumner and Sikorski are looking to be one of the best teams once again in the state after going 10-2 last season, including 8-1 in district play.

Proctor Academy is still ways away from its first game, with its season opener scheduled for September 23 against the Berkshire School.

Burnett and Punahou started their season on Saturday evening with a 21-14 win over Mililani. We could find no stats for Burnett.

The Memorial Warriors will open up next week on the road against the Lakeview Centennial Patriots. Memorial had quite a tough 2022 season, going 2-8 last year, including 1-5 in district play. Lakeview Centennial, however, was one team that they were able to beat last season.

Young and the St. Louis Crusaders took care of business on the road on Saturday in their season opener, defeating the Kapolei Hurricanes 42-28. No stats for Rustin Young are available.

Johnson and Bishop Kelly will kick off their 2023 season against the Capital Golden Eagles on August 25. Bishop Kelly went 11-2 last season but fell short of a state championship.

Dexter Foster and Central Catholic are still a few weeks away from the start of their season as it is set to begin on September 2 against the Bellevue Wolverines. Central Catholic was 10-2 last season including 7-0 in league play.

Crook County and Eddie Freauff will begin their season on September 1 against Philomath. Crook County was 5-7 last season, including 2-3 in league play.