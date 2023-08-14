With the Oregon State football team at the halfway point of fall camp, BeaversEdge looks at a projected depth chart for the upcoming campaign!

DL - James Rawls / Joe Golden

DL - Sione Lolohea / Thomas Collins or Tavis Shippen

DL - Isaac Hodgins / Takari Hickle

-> A unit that's looking like the best collection of depth and talent in the Jonathan Smith era, Oregon State's defensive line unit projects to be a big strength of the defense this season. I expect Rawls, Lolohea, and Hodgins to be the starters but expect Golden, Collins, Shippen, and Hickle to be in the mix too based on how good camps they've had. Additionally, I could see Semisi Saluni, Quincy Wright, or Kelze Howard pushing for the two-deep...