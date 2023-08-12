BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and writer T.J. Mathewson were on hand for Oregon State's first scrimmage of fall camp at Reser Stadium on Saturday afternoon and have the complete breakdown!

Oregon State football took to Reser Stadium on Saturday for the first scrimmage of fall camp! There was some good back and forth between the offense/defense and BeaversEdge has the complete breakdown of all the action below!

- DJ Uiagalelei found the end zone three separate times leading the offense while he was in. The first touchdown pass came on the first drive of practice, capping off a 12-play effort with a flare route to Damien Martinez for a 10-yard touchdown. Read about the other two on The Dam Board...

- Ben Gulbranson orchestrated a pair of touchdown drives, though both on a short field (started on the plus 25), with running back Jake Reichle hammering them both in on handoffs.

- It was a good day for the kickers. Everett Hayes missed from 35 to open the scrimmage but then nailed kicks from 46, 43, and 37. Atticus Sappington missed a 46-yard kick wide left but made it from 40 and 45. Given the need for improvement heading into the campaign, this was great to see.

- In terms of the quarterback rotations...

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: James Rawls

DL: Isaac Hodgins

DL: Sione Lolohea

OLB: John McCartan

OLB: Cory Stover / Drew Chatfield

ILB: John Miller

ILB: Easton Mascarenas-Arnold

CB: Jaden Robinson

CB: Ryan Cooper / Jermod McCoy

S: Akili Arnold

S: Kitan Oladapo

