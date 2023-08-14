PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: When Do OSU's Commits Start The Season? | 3-2-1: What We Learned From OSU's Scrimmage | Nuggets: Uiagalelei Has Strong Scrimmage

Oregon State football is ranked preseason No. 18 per the Associated Press Preseason Poll...

The Beavers were also ranked preseason No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll

Like the coaches poll, the Beavers are the fifth Pac-12 team in the rankings, checking in behind No. 6 USC, No. 10 Washington, No. 14 Utah, and No. 15 Oregon...

Oregon State is coming off a 10-3 campaign with a Las Vegas Bowl victory this past season and was picked to finish fifth in the conference this year...

The last time OSU was ranked to open the season was in 2013 when they were No. 25.

MORE: WATCH: Jonathan Smith Talks Scrimmage | WATCH: BeaversEdge Talks Scrimmage | FALL CAMP HQ | Opponent Preview: CAL | Notebook: DJ U Growing More Comfortable With OSU

Oregon State opens the '23 campaign Sunday, September 3rd at San Jose State...

The Beavers are in the full swing of fall camp, stay locked into BeaversEdge for the most in-depth and exclusive coverage... Find the FALL CAMP HQ HERE

FULL AP Poll