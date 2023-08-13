1. DJ Uiagalelei Looking Like QB1

-> If one takeaway stood above the rest yesterday, it was that DJ Uiagalelei looks ready to seize Oregon State's offense and be the guy under center this season. He looked equal parts cool and confident, zipping passes across the field and even showcasing his running ability a time or two. Compared to Ben Gulbranson and Aidan Chiles, he was the most consistent QB and really looks like the best option to run head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren's offense. DJ can do things on the field that an OSU quarterback hasn't been able to do in a long time, and that's exactly the scenario everyone envisioned when the former five-star announced his arrival from Clemson. There's still half of the camp remaining, but barring something drastic, I'd be shocked if DJ U isn't QB1 come San Jose State...

2. Everett Hayes and the kicking look a lot better

-> Heading into the 2023 season, one of the bigger concerns surrounding Oregon State was the issues with the kicking game last season. The Beavers finished last in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage last season (11-for-20, 55%) and that's an area that could haunt them in a quest for a Pac-12 Championship this season if they aren't more reliable in the kicking game. It's only one scrimmage, but the early returns are looking good for Everett Hayes and Atticus Sappington. Hayes looks closer to his 2021 self after dealing with an injury last season, while Sappington appears to have a little more juice in his leg after not having a super long range last season. This should be an area the Beavers are more stout in this season...