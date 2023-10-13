With the No. 15 Oregon State football team (5-1, 2-1 P12) set to face No. 18 UCLA (4-1, 1-1) at Reser Stadium on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Bears!

UCLA Opponent Preview

- UCLA is 9-3 overall in its past 12 true road contests, 7-3 in its past 10 Pac-12 road matchups and most recently defeated a ranked opponent on the road in 2019 (at Washington State).

- This season, UCLA has given up 61 points (WSU - 17, Utah - 14, North Carolina Central - 7, San Diego State - 10, and Coastal Carolina-13).

- UCLA's 12.2 points allowed ranks eighth nationally. The Bruins have held each opponent to fewer than 20 points.

- In its two most recent outings, UCLA held WSU to 216 yards and Utah to 219 yards of total offense. Four straight Bruin opponents have failed to reach 300 yards of total offense.

- Bruin opponents are averaging just 3.7 yards per play in 2023 ... a UCLA defense most recently held opponents under 4.0 yards per play for a full season in 1969 (3.5).

- Opponents have scored five touchdowns on 67 drives against the UCLA defense in 2023 ... Possessions/TD Drives: WSU 16/1, Utah 14/1, NCCUl 13/1, SDSU 13/1 and CCU 11/1.

- Only UCLA (3.74 yards per play allowed) and Penn State (3.79) have held opponents under 4.0 yards per play to date in 2023

- Under head coach Chip Kelly, UCLA is 24-6 when it rushes for at least 200 yards in a game.

- UCLA leads the Pac-12 in the following stats: Total Defense (254.2, fifth in NCAA); Red Zone Defense (.583, third); Team Passing Efficiency Defense (101.08, seventh), Passing Yards Per Completion (15.78, seventh) and Interceptions (eight, fifth).

- QB Dante Moore equaled his career-high with 290 passing yards against WSU. He threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start at SDSU.

- The Bruin defense has allowed five touchdowns (four passing and one rushing), which is the fewest in the Pac-12. Only Michigan's defense, with four, has allowed fewer TDs this season.

- UCLA has won 12 straight games when forcing multiple turnovers. The Bruins have forced multiple turnovers in four of this season's five games, winning each one.