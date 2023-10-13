With the No. 15 Oregon State football team (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) set to square off with the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, BeaversEdge gives the latest on injuries!

Inside linebacker Makiya Tongue

-> Tongue will miss the remainder of the 2023 season as head coach Jonathan Smith announced that his knee injury suffered was season-ending. The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder had switched to inside linebacker before spring practices and was really coming into his own at the position, tallying six tackles and one forced fumble this season. In his absence, look for bigger roles from ILB's John Miller, Melvin Jordan, and Isaiah Chisom.

Tongue, who occasionally makes YouTube videos on his journey, uploaded a video on saying that he tore his ACL, MCL, meniscus, and patella tendon "all in one cut." He added that his doctor said it was a rare injury and one he had only seen twice. His expected recovery time is around one to two years. He already had surgery on the MCL, meniscus, and patella tendon, and is expected to have ACL surgery in roughly three weeks...

ILB Mason Tufaga

-> Smith was asked about offseason Utah transfer Tufaga recently, and Smith reiterated that he's still not healthy. It's unclear what Tufaga's injury is, but we didn't see him throughout fall camp...

Outside linebacker Ryan Franke

-> Smith was asked about OLB Ryan Franke's status recently and he said he's also not healthy. The 6-foot-3, 244-pounder suffered an injury before the start of the 2022 season and missed all of last season. Per Smith, he's still not back to full health...

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: WATCH: Defense Previews UCLA & MORE | WATCH: OSU WBB At Pac-12 Media Day | WATCH: Offense Recaps Cal & Previews UCLA | Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith

MORE on Oregon State and UCLA's injuries below