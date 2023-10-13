With the Oregon State football team preparing to square off with UCLA, BeaversEdge caught up with BruinBlitz writer Tracy McDannald to learn more about the Bruins!

TM: "The transition from Dorian Thompson-Robinson to freshman Dante Moore started out a bit odd, with head coach Chip Kelly never quite officially naming him the starter.

Moore dazzled in shared snaps with season-opener starter Ethan Garbers and Ken State transfer Collin Schlee in the first three nonconference games. Moore started two games but only played what amounted to roughly six quarters of action.

Then, Pac-12 play presented the inevitable freshman mistakes that were bound to come up. Moore has thrown pick-six interceptions in back-to-back games, but part of it also has to do with shaky protection from his offensive line.

According to PFF, Moore was pressured 20 times while getting sacked seven times at Utah and pressured 14 more times last weekend against Washington State. In some respects, Moore has shown stretches of that five-star talent, and in others, he’s reminded everyone he’s still just 18 years old and facing Power 5 competition for the first time."