Oregon State will be hosting three-star Florida defensive back Ezaiah Shine for an official visit this weekend, BeaversEdge confirmed on Friday. Shine originally reported his official visit to Corvallis last weekend and as of Friday morning, that official visit will in fact take place this weekend.

For Shine, it will be the third official visit of his recruitment. He also took trips this past summer to Iowa State (6/9) and Maryland (6/23). On top of those offers, Shine also holds offers from Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ole Miss, UCF, and West Virginia. The UCF Golden Knights are another program to watch in his recruitment going down the stretch.

Coming out of his official visits in June, the Iowa State Cyclones were the leader for the 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back. It remains unseen if that is still the case as the recruitment progresses with only 10 weeks until the early signing period.

The Beavers originally offered Shine in May and have stayed in contact with him throughout the last several months. That constant contact helped lead to this weekend's official visit and now the Beavers will have the opportunity to grab the momentum in the recruitment.

The Beavers currently hold a pair of commitments from defensive backs in Exodus Ayers and fellow Florida prospect Andrew Brinson. Overall, the Beavers hold 14 commitments in their 2024 recruiting class.

