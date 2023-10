The No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) return home this weekend to take on the No. 18 UCLA Bruins (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) in a pivotal October conference matchup. Below, we take a look at how the two teams match up at each position recruiting-wise and determine which team has the edge at each position.

THE EDGE: OREGON STATE

D.J. Uiagalelei is coming off his best game as a Beaver, while 2023 five-star prospect Dante Moore has had ups-and-downs as one would expect out of a freshman quarterback. Moore still has the chance to be an elite quarterback for UCLA, but there is quite a bit of work to do to get to that point. From a recruiting standpoint, it will be hard to find a quarterback matchup this season that might be better than this one.